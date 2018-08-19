IN PHOTOS: Take a Peek of Kadayawan’s 1st Kosplay Tilt

IN PHOTOS: This year’s Indak-Indak sa Kadalanan 2018 (Street dancing) competition throbs with vivid colors, beat of the drums, and the genteel yet lively kulintang and agung music.

Indak-Indak sa Kadalanan featured modernized dances, interpreted from some indigenous cultures of Mindanao.

For the Davao City School Based Category, Indak-Indak sa Kalanan Grand Champion and Best Music is bagged by the Davao City National High School Special Program in the Art- Sining Sayon Dawet Emsemble. They received a total cash prize of P500, 000, a plaque and individual medals.

1st Place is garnered by Mabini National High School. The 2nd Place is garnered by Sta.Ana National High School Performing Arts Guild while the 3rd Place is garnered by Catalunan Pequiňo- Kawangis Perfoming Arts Guild

For Indak-Indak sa Kadalanan 2018 Open Catergory with a total of nine entries. The GRAND CHAMPION is Mati National Comprehensive High School, Mati Davao Oriental who received a total prize of P500, 000, a plaque and individual media.

The 2nd place is gargered by Asuncion National High School Performing Arts Guild, Asuncion Davao del Norte who was also awared as the Best Music.

3rd place winner is Bambad National High School Performing Arts Guild, Isulan Sultan Kudarat ,4th place is awarded to Ruth Manion Babao Memorial National High School, Parang Maguindanao and 5th place is awarded to Camanlangan National High School Dance Ensemble, New Bataan Compostela Valley.

