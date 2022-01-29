DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The Order of Friars Minor Franciscans in southern Philippines launched an online fundraising art exhibit called ‘PinTabang’ for the survivors of typhoon Odette last January 14, 2021.

‘PinTabang’ conjoins the words Pinta (paint) and Tabang (help or assistance).

“We came up with PinTabang to make meaning to both our artistry and your generosity” said Br. Christopher Villanueva, OFM, the organizer of this project who also contributed his artworks for the exhibit.

More than 60 artworks were collected from different religious men and women artists, local artists and an art enthusiast mostly from Mindanao whose hearts share the agony of the victims.

“Our hands have creatively painted these art pieces with the hope that their purchase would yield funds that we can send to the victims of Typhoon Odette,” said Br. Christopher.

He believes that through this effort this will support those who are most in need in the typhoon-struck regions of our country.

“For every painting claimed in purchase, new life and vibrant color is given to the life of our sisters and brothers who have great temporal want.”

Some paintings are still available for purchase. This exhibit is open until February 6. Interested parties can contact the Facebook page of the Franciscan Itinerant Dialogue Community- Philippines.

“We continue to appeal to your love for the arts and your generosity. We encourage you to purchase the remaining art works of our volunteer-artist-friends and mission collaborators. Proceeds of these “obras” will continue to help our ongoing outreach programs and relief efforts.” Br. Christopher said. (davaotoday.com)