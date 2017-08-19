LOOK: In Kadayawan, a profusion of colors and smiles

Aug. 19, 2017

The Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan traditionally features “Kadayawan-inspired” performances from its participants, but has since diversified to include other festivals from the regions.

GOLDEN. Dressed in colored wardrobes, members of the Sagayen National School of Performing Arts from Asuncion, Davao del Norte perform along Bonifacio Street in Davao City during the Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan on Saturday, August 19. (Paul C. Rizal / davaotoday.com)

On Saturday, August 19, some 18 contingents competed on the streets. All aiming to make it first in Kadayawan’s biggest drawing card.

YOUNG PERFORMER. A student from Matiao National High School from Mati, Davao Oriental smiles while performing a Sambuokan Festival-themed performance on Saturday’s (August 19) Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan. (Paulo C. Rizal / davaotoday.com)

Davao City National High School bagged first place for the Davao Schools Category, followed by Sta. Ana National High School at second place, Buhisan Elementary School at third, Francisco Bustamante Central Elementary School at fourth, and Jose Bastida Elementary School at fifth.

CULTURAL. Members of the Hamungaway Performing Arts from Barangay Panay, Municipality of Sto. Niño perform a Maguindanao-inspired street dance. (Paulo C. Rizal / davaotoday.com)

Meanwhile, in the open category (schools outside Davao), Sagayen National School of Performing Arts from Asuncion, Davao del Norte won first place. They are followed by the Landan National High School Performing Arts Group from Polomolok, South Cotabato at third, Matiao National High School at fourth, and the Hamungaway Performing Arts from Barangay Panay, South Cotabato at fifth.

DAVAO CHAMPION. The contingent from Davao City National High School lands first place on this year’s Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan contest. (Paul C. Rizal / davaotoday.com)

 

In cased you missed it, Davao’s 11 tribes also built a village that will take you to the city’s rich architectural past.

