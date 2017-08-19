LOOK: In Kadayawan, a profusion of colors and smiles

The Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan traditionally features “Kadayawan-inspired” performances from its participants, but has since diversified to include other festivals from the regions.
On Saturday, August 19, some 18 contingents competed on the streets. All aiming to make it first in Kadayawan’s biggest drawing card.
Davao City National High School bagged first place for the Davao Schools Category, followed by Sta. Ana National High School at second place, Buhisan Elementary School at third, Francisco Bustamante Central Elementary School at fourth, and Jose Bastida Elementary School at fifth.
Meanwhile, in the open category (schools outside Davao), Sagayen National School of Performing Arts from Asuncion, Davao del Norte won first place. They are followed by the Landan National High School Performing Arts Group from Polomolok, South Cotabato at third, Matiao National High School at fourth, and the Hamungaway Performing Arts from Barangay Panay, South Cotabato at fifth.