4,000 of 38,000 business permits renewed on 2nd week

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Out of the 38,000 business permits, the city’s Business Bureau has processed more than 21,000 permits and released more than 4,000 as of Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Atty. Marissa Torentera , officer-in-charge of the Business Bureau Office said, they are renewing business permits until January 20.

A total of 21, 161 applicants were received by the business bureau since January 11 and around 4,062 business permits were released.

She, however, noted that there is an increase of applicants this year compared to 2015 where there are only 6,492 applicants and 3,470 business permits released.

She also said that they are anticipating to process 2,000 applicants in a day. The city’s business bureau has set-up two sites for the renewal of business permits: the Sangguniang Panlungsod Lobby and Kadayawan Hall of NCCC Mall.

Applicants could transact on weekdays from 8 a.m to 9 p.m while on weekends, it is open from 8 a.m to 9 p.m and on January 20 it will be from 8 a.m until midnight.

For those who belatedly renewed their business permits beyond the January 20 deadline, Torentera warned that a 25 percent will be imposed on top of their regular payment including a two percent monthly interest.

“We are reminding business establishments, tax payers to process their renewal early,” Torentera said. (davaotoday.com)