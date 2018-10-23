AdDu grad ‘grateful’ for landing 2nd in CPA Board Exam

DAVAO CITY , Philippines — A summa cum laude from the Jesuit-run Ateneo de Davao University landed second place in this year’s Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination with an average of 91.17 percent.

“I am happy and still grateful for being in the top 2 in the CPA exam this year. Taking the CPA exam was a test of faith and fortitude,” AdDU’s Erick Jan Solano Sagot told the Inquirer in an interview.

Sagot said his latest achievement was made possible because of the support he got from the Ateneo de Davao University, his family and friends who was with him all the time.

“I am just very lucky because AdDU has equipped me with the essential knowledge in taking the CPA exam. I think this goes true to all graduates who also took the exam. Also, the moral support and prayers from my family and friends played an equally important role in passing this exam,” Sagot added.

Apart from his latin honor, Sagot graduated also as the class salutatorian of the 2018 Accountancy class from the Ateneo de Davao University.

It was Sagot’s batch where an entire accountancy class, the BSA-5A produced nine summa cum laude, 20 magna cum laude and 15 cum laude graduates back in April 6, this year, a feat that put the AdDU in the national spotlight.

Sagot was a consistent honor student in Maryknoll High School of Sto. Tomas, according to Alona Munoz, the school’s registrar. “We are happy for Erick Jan Sagot’s achievement. The MHSST family is very proud of him as he was a consistent honor student when he was in high school,” Munoz said.

Sagot said he plans to work in Manila to practice his CPA profession.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the October 2018 examination result for Certified Public Accountant Licensure (CPA) early on Tuesday.

PRC said that only 3, 616 out of the 14, 358 examinees were able to pass the CPA exam given by the Board of Accountancy in various cities across the country.

This year’s topnotcher in CPA exam is Lahaira Amy Cayog Reyes from the University of Santo Tomas (UST) with a rating of 91.83 percent. Reyes was followed by Sagot with 91.17 percent, and Patrisha Nahveline Jimenez Cordero from Holy Angel University with 90.67 percent.(davaotoday.com)