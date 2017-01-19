CTO urges business tax payers to pay on time

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—The City Treasurer’s Office has urged business taxpayers to pay on or before the deadline to prevent charges.

Cecilia Ipong of Davao City Treasurer’s Office said on I-Speak press conference at the City Hall that the deadline will be on the 20th of January, tomorrow until 11:59 in the evening.

“Right after, if you pay on Monday and then you’ll have the assessment, the surcharge will be 25 percent and the interest is two percent per month,” Ipong said.

Ipong also said that as of Jan 18, there were 32,335 applications for permit, and only 20,334 have paid a total of P424,014,882.

“As you know, there is a system now that is promulgated given by the President, the JMC (Joint Memorandum Circular) to shorten the processing of business permits from five steps to three steps, meaning you have to pay a file the application at the Business Bureau, and you pay at the City Rreasurer’s Office and then claim the approved application again at Business Bureau,” Ipong added.

Payment of real estate taxes would be only up to March 31 this year.

“From January until March 31 we will be giving a discount of 20 percent to real estate taxes . If they pay on a yearly basis, they will avail the 20 percent but if they will avail the quarterly payment they will get a 10 percent based on how much is their quarterly pay,” Ipong said.

As of Jan 2, real estate collection reached P91,550,824.25.

“We are planning for a revenue code revision but it is not yet finalized . All regulatory offices are required to submit because on certification alone, other cities have high rates. In Davao city it is only P 25 . we are obliged to do it now,” Ipong added.

She said the top 10 business tax payers in 2016 were: Davao Light Power Co., Mindanao Shopping Destinaton Corp., HOLCIM Phils., Coca Cola Phils., LTS Retail Specialists inc., Mindanao Shopper’s Daily Destination Corp., DSG SCNS GROUP, Samsung Electronic Phils. Corp., Mindanao Corrugated Fireboard Inc., and Supervalue Inc.

“We encourage tax payers to pay on or before the deadline and please don’t wait for 12 midnight to prevent possible problems. We will accommodate you all,” Ipong said. (davaotoday.com)