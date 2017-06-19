Davao Norte preps up for Golden Jubilee celeb on July 1

Jun. 19, 2017

Davao del Norte Governor Anthony del Rosario (Photo from Governor del Rosario’s Facebook page)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—The provincial government of Davao del Norte has stepped up its preparation for its 50th founding anniversary slated on July 1.

Come June 23, various activities will be held as part of the nine-day activity although the celebration softly opened with the launch of the 50-day countdown of the anniversary last May 12, according to the province’s Information Office dispatch on Sunday, June 18.

“It is a celebration of the many successes of the Dabaonon people and their bullishness about the future,” said Davao del Norte Governor Anthony del Rosario.

With this year’s theme, “Bulawanong Paghinumdum, Bulawanong Panlantaw (Golden Commemoration, Golden Vision),” the people of Davao del Norte, according to Del Rosario, will “celebrate the evolution, development and achievements of the province over the past 50 years.”

The celebration aims also to capitalize and nurture the province’s “proud heritage, enduring multicultural identity, resiliency and creativity in building a better future.”

On Friday, the Kadagayaan Festival 2017 will be officially launched, which will feature Agri-aqua Trade Fair, Tourism Fair, and exhibits, among others.

Other events include, among others, the Binibining Davnor Pageant, Hudyaka Street Dancing and Grand Showdown to be participated by different groups all over Mindanao; the MUSAMAN TriDavNor National Triathlon; Davao Aguilas Footbal games; and, nightly activities and variety shows.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to grace the event, del Rosario said. He added that he will be launching the Golden Year year-long celebration featuring a wide range of celebratory activities that will conclude onJuly 1, 2018. (davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

NDFP tells gov’t: We stand on your side to fight US-backed terrorism

Army reports 4 NPAs killed in encounter in Davao Oriental

Duterte to Maranao traditional leaders: you should have told troops about Maute group’s build up

Execs in Lanao Sur want strengthened local defense forces

City gov’t assures safe Kadayawan celeb

IN PHOTOS| Burying the unclaimed victims of Marawi siege

Hapilon’s escort nabbed in Zamboanga

Adiong thanks Bayan Muna, interfaith mission for eagerness to visit Marawi

In-house evacuees in Davao City reach up to about 400 individuals

Interfaith mission sees looming humanitarian crisis as battle in Marawi continues