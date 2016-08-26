Davaoeños urged to oppose SC decision on aerial spray

DAVAO CITY— An environmental group has urged residents here to oppose the High Tribunal’s ruling that struck down a local ordinance banning the agricultural practice of aerial spraying.

“The recent Supreme Court decision on aerial spray must be opposed by the people. The pesticides, fungicides, and other chemicals used for aerial spraying have caused a lot of damages to the environment,” said Kim Gargar, spokesperson of Panalipdan in Southern Mindanao, told Davao Today on Friday, August 26.

Apart from the destruction it caused to the environment, Gargar has also attributed the practice of aerial spraying to several health problems, especially in the community of workers living near or within the plantation.

“Because of spraying, several illnesses have been reported by the workers. It could potentially destroy and contaminate our watershed too,” he said.

Anti-environment policy



Gargar called the Supreme Court’s ruling “anti-environment”. He said the ruling was indicative of the powerful influence that agrochemical transnational corporations have in the country.

He cited, for instance, the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), of which “food security” until now remains a problem that besets the country.

“We are importing tons of rice and other agricultural products from other countries each year because of our backward agricultural system,” Gargar stressed. He said the IRRI failed to ensure environmental sustainability of rice farming.

In spite of the Supreme Court ruling, aerial spraying will continue to face steep public disapproval, Gargar said.

PBGEA: ‘Move on’



Meanwhile, Stephen Antig, executive director of the Pilipino Banana Growers and Exporters Association, welcomed the SC decision and expressed hope that the issue will now be put to rest.

“Move on and work for the further development of Davao and Mindanao. Create employment to alleviate poverty,” Antig told Davao Today in an interview.

“We will continue to help create employment by expanding where we are welcome. We will also reach out to those who continue to attack the industry hoping that they will join us in further developing the economy of Mindanao.”

Meanwhile, Mamamayang Ayaw Sa Aerial Spraying (Maas), a non-government organization (NGO), said they will file a motion for reconsideration before the Supreme Court. Next month, the group is also planning to mount a national campaign to oppose the practice of aerial spray.

Maas’ President Dagohoy Magaway, said they will ask President Rodrigo Duterte “to issue an executive ordinance that will ban aerial spraying.”

The group elevated the case to the High Tribunal in 2009 asserting that aerial spray is to public health and environment. (davaotoday.com)