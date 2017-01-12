Contributed by Zarah Jane I. Diche

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — A fire of still unknown origin gutted out an estimate of P3 million worth of properties on Thursday afternoon inside the soon to open mall of Gaisano Capitol in Barangay Mintal here.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Ramil Gillado, Fire Arson Investigator of the Bureau of Fire Protection said the damage includes appliances, clothings, and grocery items.

Gillado told Davao Today in a telephone interview that they received the fire alarm at 4:00 pm Thursday. BFP declared a fire out status at 11:45 pm.

The fire started at the walling portion of the mall’s storage area, Gillado said adding it did not affect the display area.

Gillado said he received information that the mall was supposed to open in December but still lacks an occupancy permit.

“I think they are yet to comply with the requirements for their occupancy permit,” he said.

Gillado said no casualty was reported during the incident.

Mintal Fire

Traffic enforcers man the portion of the Davao-Buda National Highway in Mintal, Davao City that came to a stand-still following the fire that raged a soon-to-open shopping mall on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2017. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)

As of press time, authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Gillado said they received reports that the laborers were conducting finishing touches in the mall.

“There were reports that they used acetylene. That’s one angle that we’re looking at,” he said.

Gillado also said that there could also be individuals who threw a material that ignited the fire.

The incident is the ninth fire this month. “Two of those incidents involved motor vehicles,” Gillado added.

Gillado said most of the fire incidents they have recorded last year are electrical-related. He reminded the public to always check their electrical appliances and be mindful of charging gadgets.

Gaisano Capital has more than 30 branches nationwide. (davaotoday.com)
