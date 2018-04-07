DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Computer firm, Acer Philippines has noted how the present administration’s spending in information and communication technologies (ICT) has increased has boosted the sales in communication gadgets and computers.

According to Acer Managing Director here, Manuel Wong,”the government has been gradually contributing to Acer’s double digit growth in sales”.

The increased sales was also helped by its partnership with various government agencies such as the Department of Education, which has a program promoting computer literacy. This has increased the computer utilization in the classrooms, he added.

“Government spending is faster and you can see that change is here,” Wong said during the brand’s satellite office launching on Friday. He said government spending was implemented “despite the country’s considerably low PC (personal computer) penetration rate”.

Wong said Acer “wishes to create greater value for different sector by pioneering in the development of data science”. The company recently partnered with Asian Institute of Management to bring Philippines’ first Artificial Intelligence (AI) laboratory.

The new Acer hub is located at Ebro Pelayo Compound, 805 E. Jacinto Street and covers 187 square meters of floor area, an improvement from the company’s service center in Roxas Avenue.

Products and Operations Director Diogenes Vasquez said the office would cater to services for the entire Mindanao region ranging from technical repairs, to on-site services and even social media management.