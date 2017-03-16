DAVAO CITY, Philippines—Former President Joseph “Erap” Estrada was one of the grandparents invited to witness the christening of the youngest son of City Mayor Sara Duterte. Estrada is the incumbent mayor of Manila.

The youngest grandchild of President Rodrigo Duterte named Marko Digong Duterte-Carpio was baptized at 10 am Thursday in the St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Maa, this city. The baptismal rite was administered by Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles.

City Information Officer Jefry Tupas, who was also one of the grandparent told reporters that the baptism ceremony for “Stonefish” was very private.

“(It was) witnessed only by members of the Duterte and Carpio families and the godparents,” he said. President Duterte was not in attendance during the baptism but later attended the thanksgiving celebration at the Matina Enclaves.

Stonefish, the youngest of Duterte’s three children, was born last March 2.

The godfathers of the youngest Duterte are Waldo Carpio, Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, Sebastian Duterte, Cyril Marasigan, Neil Canedo, Jacob Soriano, Charlie Tan, Elijah Manuel Pepito, Joy Lamanosa, Orlando Basilio Jr., Aaron Velasco, Joseph Estrada, Jefry Tupas, and Brian William Uy.

Meanwhile, the godmothers are Janette Velasco, Darlyne Rubio, Mayjoy Ramos, Charo Rejuso-Munsayac, and Joyce Domingo-Dapat.

The ceremony coincided with the city’s celebration of the 80th Araw ng Davao. (davaotoday.com)