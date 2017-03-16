Former President and now incumbent Manila City Mayor Joseph Estrada (2nd to the left) is one of the grandparents for the youngest grandson of President Rodrigo Duterte. The baptismal rite was held Thursday morning, March 16 which was officiated by Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Maa, Davao City. (City Information Office)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—Former President Joseph “Erap” Estrada was one of the grandparents invited to witness the christening of the youngest son of City Mayor Sara Duterte. Estrada is the incumbent mayor of Manila.

The youngest grandchild of President Rodrigo Duterte named Marko Digong Duterte-Carpio was baptized at 10 am Thursday in the St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Maa, this city.  The baptismal rite was administered by Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles.

The baptism was officiated by Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles, 10 am Thursday, March 16. (City Information Office)

City Information Officer Jefry Tupas, who was also one of the grandparent told reporters that the baptism ceremony for “Stonefish” was very private.

The Duterte-Carpio family during the baptism of Marko Digong, also known as Stonefish. (City Information Office)

Atty. Mans Carpio and President Rodrigo Duterte with Marko Digong Duterte-Carpio during the thanksgiving gathering for the President’s grandson at the Matina Enclaves in Davao City on Thursday, March 16. (City Information Office )

“(It was) witnessed only by members of the Duterte and Carpio families and the godparents,” he said. President Duterte was not in attendance during the baptism but later attended the thanksgiving celebration at the Matina Enclaves.

From L-R: Atty. Mans Carpio with 4-year old Matteo Lucas, 8-year-old Mikhail Maria and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte with Marko Digong. (City Information Office)

Stonefish, the youngest of Duterte’s three children, was born last March 2.

The godfathers of the youngest Duterte are Waldo Carpio, Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, Sebastian Duterte, Cyril Marasigan, Neil Canedo, Jacob Soriano, Charlie Tan, Elijah Manuel Pepito, Joy Lamanosa, Orlando Basilio Jr., Aaron Velasco, Joseph Estrada, Jefry Tupas, and Brian William Uy.

Meanwhile, the godmothers are Janette Velasco, Darlyne Rubio, Mayjoy Ramos, Charo Rejuso-Munsayac, and Joyce Domingo-Dapat.

The ceremony coincided with the city’s celebration of the 80th Araw ng Davao. (davaotoday.com)
