Kitty Duterte reads to kids on National Children’s Book Reading Day

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Presidential daughter Veronica “Kitty” Duterte was one of the book readers to elementary students during the National Children’s Book Day held here Tuesday, July 18.

Kitty Duterte, who is the daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte and his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña, read the book about friendship titled “Two Friends, One World.” The Grade 9 student also stressed to the participants the importance of reading.

“Reading is important. Ang knowledge mo sa reading is magamit mo din sa future mo,” she said. Duterte also said she is a book lover since she was little and prefers reading real books over the popular e-books.

“Books are still the best,” she said.

Daniel Franscison N. Pe Benito, 9, a Grade Four student from Values School here, was among the pupils at the SM Annex Events Center, who eagerly listened to the guest-storytellers of the event as if they read each page of the stories to life.

Pe Benito described the event as “fun and motivating” and encouraged other pupils especially those younger than him to take time to read.

“It’s motivating and it is fun. Thank you for this event. It’s nice to read. I learn a lot when I read,” Pe Benito said.

The National Children’s Book Reading Day aims to bring back and engage kids in reading books by entertaining them through storytelling.

SM City Davao Mall Manager Maria Lynette Lopez said the event is held every year in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd),and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) as part of the SM Foundation- SM Cares program for children in their advocacy to promote literacy and encourage children to devout their love for reading at an early age.

The pupil-participants from the Values School and Euro Asia Emil’s Early Child Development here were also given free books during the event. (davaotoday.com)