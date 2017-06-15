Med students to enjoy free tuition in SUCs – CHED

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Students studying medicine in eight state universities and colleges (SUCs) can now enjoy full tuition subsidy through cash grants from government.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Commissioner and Spokesperson Prospero de Vera announced in a statement that the government will allocateP317.1 million budget for the assistance program under the 2017 national budget.

According to de Vera the said program is in line with President Duterte’s budget message for this year.

The program will cover both new and continuing medical students for the Academic Year 2017-2018 in University of Northern Philippines, Mariano Marcos State University, Cagayan State Unviersity, Bicol University, West Visayas State University, University of the Philippines-Leyte, Mindanao State University and University of the Philippines-Manila.

Medical students may avail of the program if they pass the admission requirements of the SUC, enroll in authorized Doctor of Medicine programs of SUCs, maintain a general weighted average (GWA) of at least a passing grade, and carry a regular academic load and complete the degree within the period allowed in the university.

De Vera said the program aims to address the country’s need for doctors.

“This initiative is a response to the continuing lack of doctors in the country caused by the high cost of medical education, overseas migration and brain drain. The Duterte administration wants to solve this problem by subsidizing the tuition of medical students and facilitating their residency and practice in the different parts of the country,” de Vera said.

Beneficiaries of program called Cash Grants to Medical Students in SUCs are obliged to render a one year return service in the country for every year of cash grant received as part of their public service responsibility.

They can serve as doctors in government or private hospitals, local government health facilities, or become doctors to the barrios.

Last May, the Congress approved the bill granting for free tuition in more than 100 SUCs in the country. Of the amount, P8.3 billion was allocated for the free tuition program of CHED. (davaotoday.com)