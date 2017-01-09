Trade dept triples number of Negosyo Centers

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry hit almost 200 percent of its 2016 target number of Negosyo Centers that aim to support micro, small and medium enterprises.

DTI built 298 Negosyo Centers in 2016 with only 150 target. From 144 Negosyo Centers in 2015, DTI now has 447 Negosyo Centers.

In a statement on Monday, DTI said the centers had assisted a total of 491,314 clients nationwide and conducted over 6,000 seminars for MSMEs and entrepreneurs.

“Negosyo Centers also created over 41,000 MSMEs. There were 213,092 clients served from July to November 201 alone,” the DTI statement said.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said promoting entrepreneurship provides the country a “good chance” towards prosperity.

“Negosyo Centers are people’s partners towards inclusive growth. This is part of the government’s commitment to encourage entrepreneurship among ordinary Filipinos,” said Lopez.

The launching of Negosyo Centers are in line with Republic Act No. 10644 or the Go Negosyo Act which aims to help MSMEs, promote ease of doing business, facilitate access to grants and other forms of financial assistance to MSMEs and provide access to Shared Service Facilities (SSF) and other equipment.

RA 10644 also indicates support for MSMEs through national government agencies (NGAs), easier business registration, provision of management guidance, improved working conditions, and facilitation of market access and linkage services for entrepreneurs. (davaotoday.com)