2017 IYF World Camp to cultivate hearts of youth

By Christine Megriño, Intern

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The International Youth Fellowship Philippines will hold its 2017 IYF World camp here “to cultivate the hearts of the people especially the youth.”

Cho Gi Chun, general secretary of IYF Philippines said Thursday during the I-Speak Media Forum that the event would “change the heart of the youth and to bring out the future leaders in them.”

The IYF is a non-profit organization that develops various cultural and educational programs for more than 1,103,500 youths from 60 different countries.

“Nowadays because of the Internet, people especially youth has no right mindset, they lack of self- control and thinking abilities,” Chun said.

Chun said that this will be the fourth time that they will hold the event in the Philippines but in Davao City, this will be the first.

“I found out that people here especially in Mindanao and USEP students are talented but the problem is lack of opportunity. Because of us they will have international event experience and an eye opener to have Global mindset,” Chun added.

The event will be participated by the students from the University of Southeastern Philippines, out of school youth endorsed by the City Hall of Davao and youths from the neighboring countries.

“One of our programs is culture exhibition and we will provide almost 40 booths like culture and academic,” Chun said.

He also said that the event is for free but it is not open for everybody except for the last day of the camp in which the highlighted event is the “Christmas Cantata.”

According to Chun, people who will be visiting on the last day of the event will have a chance to wear Korean costumes for picture taking and taste different food from different place and culture.

“The prime minister of Singapore once said that culture is destiny. So what we think is our future. What we are thinking right now is the way to change our future,” Chun said.

“Through mind education and through culture exposure I believe that youth especially in Mindanao will have a change in mindset and change of mindset will have a change of attitude. They can have hope in their future,” Chun added.

IYF will also have a news conference prior to the event which will be on January 30, from 1p.m to 3 p.m at the USEP hostel.

The event is in partnership with the City Government of Davao and will be held at the USEP gymnasium on February 8-12, this year.(davaotoday.com)