DOH to mark February as oral health care month

Davao City, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) Region XI is promoting i​t​s nationwide observance of celebrating oral health care next month to raise awareness on the importance of dental hygiene and daily oral care.

This year’s theme is: “Ngipin ay Alagaan Mula sa Sinapupunan para sa Magandang Ngiti Hanggang Katandaan” and will be launched at Buhangin Elementary School on February 5, 2018.

Dr. Raul Delosa a m​edical ​c​oordinator of the Oral Health Program of DOH region XI said the celebration is also a gathering of dental professionals and healthcare providers dedicated to educate people, especially children.

He ​said these professionals will provide their services for free and in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd), ​in a month-long service to schools in the region.

Dr. Delosa ​said their ​​target ​”​is to promote oral health care to all the schools Davao so that we can provide preventive and curative dental services”

He also said that the children in elementary schools will be having tooth-brushing drills, free dental check up’s and fluoride tooth varnish applications.

According to Dr. Delosa, “Two dental buses will also be at work during the celebration, 11 dentists will be deployed simultaneously and the city health center will still be open for check up’s”.

“We want to teach the children, in particular, the significance of brushing their teeth at least 3 times daily and to not be afraid to seek advise from a dentist”, he added. (Iñaki Albano / davaotoday.com)