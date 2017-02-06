HEART MONTH. The Philippine Heart Association, Inc. Philippine College of Cardiology – Davao City chapter will hold this year’s Heart Month celebration on Feb. 11-12 at the Davao City National High School. . Dr. Arnold Pasia, president of PHA Davao, said the celebration will include medical check-ups and cardio activities.(Earl O. Condeza/davaotoday.com)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Heart Association will hold their annual Heart Month celebration in this city, coinciding with the Valentine’s celebration this month.

According to cardiologist Dr. Arnold Pasia, PHA is slated to conduct medical mission between Feb. 11 to 12.

The public could avail of the free check-up on blood sugar, cholesterol, ankle brachial index, blood pressure on the arms and legs monitoring, bone study, bone screening, among others.

Pasia said they are expecting to accommodate a total of 500 to 1,000 patients. “We have some doctors from Southern Philippines Medical Center, San Pedro Hospital, and other cardiologist in Davao.”

A Zumba dance competition, basic life support training and poster making competition will also be held at Davao City National High School.

Pasia said PHA’s event is also in coordination with the Department of Tourism who chose Davao as the venue of the event.(davaotoday.com)
  • Coz Imma MÓnster

    Ask ko lang po . what age lang po ba pde makasali sa poster making contest and ano po yung criteria po? thanks.

