DAVAO CITY, Philippines—The Interface Development Interventions, Inc. announced Monday the nominations for local environmental initiatives are now open for this year’s Lunhaw Awards.

“We should be proud that in the country, Davao City is the first city that recognized the contribution of the residence in environmental protection and management that is why we wanted the award to be bigger and better to promote it to the whole country,” Chinkie Pelino, coordinator of IDIS said.

Pelino said she wanted the Lunhaw Awards to other municipalities and provinces in order to replicate the best practices of protecting the environment.

The 5th Lunhaw Awards is open to all organizations, academic and business institutions, small groups, or clubs, communities, households and individuals who are practicing and engaging in green initiatives for at least two years or above.

Participants will be competing for seven categories and two new special categories, according to Bonbon Sola, one of the award organizers.

Sola said the seven categories are Davao’s outstanding environmental initiatives in the areas of Organic Agriculture, Green Building, Forest-based Initiatives, Marine Resource Management, Education and Advocacy, Pollution Control and Energy or Water Conservation.

While the two new categories are Outstanding Environmental advocates and the barangay or local government environment initiatives.

IDIS is planning to invite Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Gina Lopez and Department of Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol to grace the event.

Apart from IDIS and DCWD, this year’s award is also co-organized by the City Agriculturist’s Office, City Environmental and Natural Resources Office, Davao Association of Colleges and Schools. (davaotoday.com)