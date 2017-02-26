Young Japanese artist,Oruha is staging another exhibit of her Mandala artworks to benefit a community school here.

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Young Japanese artist,Oruha is staging another exhibit of her Mandala artworks to benefit a community school here.

Biyaya (blessing) is a fundraising exhibit to be held at the lobby of SEDA hotel from March 1-17, 2017. The exhibit would go to the Steiner/Waldorf school, Tuburan Institute, Inc. ​

“I want to help sustain Tuburan because I know how hard the school is working to accept everyone who wants this kind of culturally transformative education,​”​ Oruha said.​

The artist has donated 44 of her Mandalas to raise funds for Tuburan, a school whose brand of holisti​c Steiner/Waldorf education she would like more Mindanao children to experience.

Oruha is famous for her delicate but skillful colored dotted line strokes, She first staged her exhibit here in 2013 for the typhoon Yolanda survivors.

On June 3, 2016, Oruha also ​staged ​another exhibit for the benefit of Tuburan Institute here.

Yoko Matsuda, a Tuburan parent and Oruha’s close friend said: “The dynamism and energy of Oruha’s art process beautifully reflects and captures how Tuburan also uses art, movement, and music to draw out children’s inner creativity.”

Matsuda said teachers in Tuburan “put much reverence and passion into their relationship with the children in the same way as Oruha can focus and channel a meditative mood whenever she’s creating her intricate Swarovski crystal studded Mandalas.” (davaotoday.com)
