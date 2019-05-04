PHILBEX Davao 2019 marks 5th year with new event highlights

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – As PHILBEX Davao returns for its 5th year, the highly anticipated trade show introduces new event features that will elevate visitors’ trade experience and pave the way for business-to-business opportunities.

PHILBEX Davao is proud to debut the first-ever Furniture Pavilion at this year’s show in Davao City, the ultimate destination nowadays for all things in construction and design. Conceived to showcase the region’s finest furniture suppliers and their spectacular interior fixtures, the pavilion not only turns the spotlight on homegrown talents and productions but also bridges the gap between local artisans, entrepreneurs, buyers, and investors.

Among the participants at this year’s furniture pavilion are Tadeco Home Décor which creates products using all-natural abaca fibers; Casa Soriano Furniture, a renowned global manufacturer of customized furniture and home décor since 1991; and EJ Pasia, a notable architect leading a team of professionals who are collectively redefining contemporary Filipino architecture.

Aside from the Furniture Pavilion, another new addition to PHILBEX Davao’s roster of highlights is the World of Safety and Security Davao. Recognizing the importance of safeguarding the wellbeing of communities, this new pavilion will be exhibiting select safety and security products that can be used inside and outside homes, offices, and other spaces. Apart from these, the pavilion will also be featuring fire and safety trucks from various exhibitors. With this new event highlight, PHILBEX Davao hopes to improve the security standards and measures of infrastructures.

Envisioned to bring unprecedented growth and progress for one of Mindanao’s most promising economic sectors, PHILBEX Davao has since become an important trade fixture in the region.

Organized by Worldbex Services International, the 5th Philippine Building and Construction Expo Davao or PHILBEX Davao 2019 will be happening simultaneously with the 3rd Travel and Leisure Expo Davao or TLEX Davao 2019 on May 9 to 12. (davaotoday.com)