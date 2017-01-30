PICE National Board: 4 Davao engineers assume national positions 

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—Four Davao civil engineers assumed key positions as national officers and directors of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers, a professional organization for civil engineers in the Philippines.

Engineers Erdsan Rene S. Suero, Angel T. Torrejon, Mariano R. Alquiza and Cary H. Beatisula were inducted last Saturday, Jan. 28 at Fairmont Makati as members of PICE National Board.

Other officers inducted were Department of Public Works and Highways Undersecretary Dr. Maria Catalina E. Cabral as National President (National Government – Lungsod Ng Maynila); First Vice President, Clemente A. Ibo (Construction Industry – Albay-Legazpi City),; Second Vice President, Erdsan Rene S. Suero (National Government – Davao City); Secretary, April Frances Agatha G. Flores (Consulting/Private Practitioner – Bataan); Treasurer, Restituto C. Bautista (Construction Industry – Angeles City); Business Manager, Dimas S. Soguilon (National Government – Makati) ; National Auditor, Angel T. Torrejon (Construction Industry – Davao City) and Public Relations Officer; Romeo C. Rosario (Local Government – Pangasinan).

The national directors include Mariano R. Alquiza (National Government – Davao City), Rosein A. Ancheta, Jr. (Educators/Academe – Cebu), Cary H. Beatisula (Consulting/Private Practitioner – Davao City), Ixoperio R. Bonzon Government Corporation – Angeles City), Ador G. Canlas (National Government – Angeles City), Evelyn B. Cayat (Local Government – Baguio City) and Angel N. Jaurigue (Consulting/Private Practitioner – Quezon City).

According to PICE, the new leadership “will take the helm in guiding the organization into the fulfillment of its mission to further foster the civil engineering profession and its role in infrastructure development of the country.”

PICE is the only civil engineering professional organization accredited by the Professional Regulation Commission. The organization has more than 90,000 registered civil engineer-members in 102 local and 10 international chapters and some 82,780 civil engineering student-members in 192 student chapters throughout the country. (davaotoday.com)