DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The city will host this year’s Sports Tourism Forum which will gather government and private agencies to discuss the emerging market of sports tourism in the country.

The Sports Tourism Forum, happening on July 25, will discuss developing events as a tourism product; planning, staging, and managing sports events with emphasis on sponsorship strategies and event marketing; and evaluating present sports facilities and sports tourism products.

The forum is also seen to prepare the city as a sports tourism destination.

“Davao City really needs this kind of forum for Davao to be able to host international and national sports events,” said City Sports Development Office head Michael Aportadera during Wednesday’s Habi at Kape press conference.

He said the city government has approved of hosting the venue of the 2nd Sports Tourism Forum, a partnership between the public and private sector “to make the city more appealing to other sectors and other cities.”

Charles Lim, founder of the Philippines Sports Tourism Awards added that the city “has all the potential to be a sports tourism destination.”

“This is possibly the best time for Davao to really make a name for itself as a sports destination,” he said.

He said aside from being the President’s hometown, Davao also boasts of having a tourism secretary and sports commissioner – the main stakeholders who are key in developing sports tourism, and will encourage the other sectors to come in.

Lim added that the city’s response is encouraging for organizers.

Aportadera said Davao is blessed in terms of its landscape and land area. He said focusing on sports tourism is also a way of promoting the city.

“We should get everybody’s awareness on what Davao has to offer. What you bring in helps thecity boom,” he said.

The panel of speakers for the Sports Tourism Forum will include Princess Galura, general manager of Sunrise Events, Charles Lim, Jude Turcuato, Senior Vice Presient and General Manager of Forc Networks Group Philippines, Department of Tourism Regional Director Robby Alabado and Davao City Tourism Officer Generose Tecson.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo, Philippine Sports Commission Chairman William Ramirez and Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio are invited as special guests. Teo is also expected to give her keynote speech during the forum.

The forum will be held at the Grand Menseng Hotel and is open to all sports clubs, association officials,hotels and resorts managers, event organizers, corporate sponsors, schools, travel and tour operators, local sports and tourism officials, golf and country club officers, and civic and professional club officials.

Interested participants may reserve their seats by calling 0932-426-1303 or sending an email at selrahcopr@gmail.com or apollo.selrahco@gmail.com. Registration fee costs P1,500 per person which includes lunch, snacks, forum kits and a certificate.

