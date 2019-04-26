Palaro athletes undergo earthquake, tsunami drills

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Athletes, officers and other participants to the 2019 Palarong Pambansa undergo earthquake and tsunami lectures and drills on Friday, April 26.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) of the city government of Davao said all participants to the ongoing national games joined the lectures and drills done in the 26 billeting quarters.

“The objective of the simultaneous drill is to test the preparedness plans of the different Palarong Pambansa delegations,” CDRRMO training director Lyndon Leovic Ancajas said.

Ancajas added that participants to the games, through the lectures and drills would be able to practice the necessary actions during an earthquake, to include the “drop, cover, and hold” technique.

Ancajas also noted that the drill is part of the plan and design of the CDRRMO and not necessarily an offshoot to the recent series of quakes that jolted parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“The drill scenario will be of an earthquake occurring and affecting the different billeting areas with some of the participants sustaining minor injuries,” Ancajas pointed out.

“This has long been planned but it has become timely that we experienced earthquakes all over the country recently,” he added.

Ancajas said they are expecting the delegates to be prepared during emergencies.

“The expected output of the simultaneous drill is that the Palarong Pambansa delegation will be able to practice their emergency preparedness plans during the drill and, if necessary, implement their emergency preparedness plans during actual earthquake incidents,” he said.

More than 20,000 delegates and other participants of the 2019 National Games joined the said lecture and drill. (davaotoday.com)