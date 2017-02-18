UP Mindanao frat, Davao writers converge for a night of songs, poetry

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—A night to behold.

University of the Philippines Kappa Epsilon fraternity and sorority’s “RocKEumentary” is slated to stage an event with Young Davao Writer’s Litorgy on Feb. 24 to be held in Zero 82 Lokal at Torres St., this city.

Dubbed as “Rockeumentary + Litorgy = Synthesis,” the breaking event will include prose and poetry reading as Kappa Epsilon will also be featuring local bands such as Project Satellite, We Ride Dynamite, Horny Tones, among others.

The Young Davao Writers will be featuring poetry and prose readers such as Darsi Rubino, Nassefh Macla, Prize winning poet Jeffrey Javier and Palanca winning writers John Bengan, Jhoanna Daliling and Errol Merquita.

Janessa Villota, Lady High Chancellor of the Kappa Epsilon Sorority in UP Mindanao said the event “is an exciting rendezvous,” which will happen for the first time.

“People should be excited about it especially those who love music ang literature. It’s a very timely celebration because February is the month of art. Through this synthesis, together we can resound music and literature,” she said.

Bengan, President of the Davao Writers Guild said the Young Davao Writers decided to pitch the idea of merging LitOrgy and RocKeumentary because both events have a shared affinity for music and the written word.

“We believe we share the passion for local arts, and both events have promoter local talents in the past, cultivating a lively music and literary scene beyond the university,” Bengan, who is also a Kappa Epsilon member, said.

The UP Mindanao Professor added that the synthesis of music and poetry are “genres that have always been intertwined.”

Tickets are now available at Z-leaf or contact 0926361755 or 09335714305. (davaotoday.com)