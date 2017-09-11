DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Out of the 266 entries, 22 contestants emerged as winner in this year’s Hulagway sa Kadayawan photo competition.

William Lee Chin’s Kulas won the grand prize in Hulagway sa Kadayawan 2017 photo competition (Photo from CIO Davao)

Photographer William Lee Chin’s “Kulas” bagged the grand prize.

Jefry Tupas, the Davao City Information Officer said Chin’s photo stood out “because of the message.”

He said the photo showing Canadian internet sensation Kyle “Kulas” Jennerman being taught how to dance by indigenous peoples at the People’s Park showed “how everyone truly celebrated the festival at a time when there are challenges in Mindanao and when the entire island has been placed under Martial Law.”

“The photo was a visual testament that Davao is a peaceful city, where people live in unity with each other despite the differences in religion, race, and culture — which is the reason why Kadayawan is being celebrated annually in the first place,” Tupas said.

Dennis Tan’s entry, “Aming Kwento” won second prize (Photo from CIO Davao)

Dennis Tan’s entry, “Aming Kwento,” captured a family in front of a poster which shows different tribes in Davao bagged the second prize.

Joemar Lamata’s “Kaondayawan” won third prize (Photo from CIO Davao)

Joemar Lamata’s “Kaondayawan” which showed the fruits of the Festival depicting the message of a bountiful harvest won the third prize.

The first, second and third prize winners will receive P15,000, P 10,000 and P 5,000 pesos cash prizes, respectively. They will also receive prizes from sponsors.

Pejey Boy Candari photo of a Matigasolog girl won the Mayor’s choice award (Photo from CIO Davao)

Michael Li’s entry “Smooth and Gentle” won as the Smart-PLDT Choice (Photo from CIO-Davao)

The Mayor’s choice award was awarded to Pejey Boy Candari. Candari will receive P3,000 in cash prize, and prizes from sponsors.

Michael Li’s “Smooth and Gentle” bagged the Smart-PLDT Choice. Li will receive P5,000 in cash prize.

Tan and Candari were also among the 17 runners up who will receive P1,500 each. The other winners were Dan Batts, Ludwig Tupas, Arfe Gavilanes, Ian Russell Requiso, Constantine Agustin, Benedict Rizaldo Maboloc, Ariel Pascua, Helen Verdaguer, Irving Leyson, Ruwen Verdaguer, Dexter Arcenas, Frederico Bonane, Arjoy Ceniza, and Michael Li.

The entries were judged according to composition (30 percent), creativity (30 percent), originality (30 percent) and relevance to the theme (10 percent). (davaotoday.com)
