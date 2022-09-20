FACT CHECK: No, PH nationals are not included in Japan’s visa-free entry

CLAIM: Several media outfits in the country have posted graphics with enticing headlines informing that Japan is set to resume its visa-free travel for tourists in October.

RATING: LACKS CONTEXT

FACTS:

The posts lack context resulting to confusion in many Filipino netizens who were quick to believe they can soon travel to Japan with the visa exemption arrangements.

Nikkei Asia reported on September 15 that Japan is expected to announce the waiver of visa requirements for certain tourists and the removal of a daily entry cap of 50,000 in October.

Japan’s latest easing of entry rules aims to benefit from the rebound in global tourism. Visas will not be required for short-term travelers from the United States and certain countries, the report added.

Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Japan allowed people from 68 countries and jurisdictions to stay from 14 days to 90 days sans visa.

But Philstar.com pointed out in their own post, the Philippines is not a part of the list of 68 countries with which Japan offered visa exemption.

The said arrangements have been suspended for the time being as a border control measure against COVID-19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan stated on its website.

