DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Three minors died after allegedly burning a grenade they found at their relative’s farm here Sunday afternoon, December 3, police said.

Killed were Algen Alagenio, 13, his older brother Rain John Alagenio, 15, and his cousin, Julio Limposanan, 17, according to Senior Police Inspector Theresita Gaspan, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office.

The three, according to Gaspan, allegedly found an M203 grenade inside their relative’s farm lot at Purok 9, Barangay Daliaon Plantation in Toril.

They later “burned it causing the explosion,” Gaspan said on Monday, December 4.

Bodies of the victims now lay at Vila Funeral Homes in Mcleod, Toril.

Police also recovered a piece of the M203 grenade which was turned over to the Explosive Ordinance Unit of the Davao City Police Office. (davaotoday.com)