City Council OKs in the final reading ban of the release of balloons, sky lanterns

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The City Council of Davao City has approved in the third and final reading the proposed Ordinance banning the release of balloons and sky lanterns.

The approval came during the Council’s regular session on Tuesday, April 23 under the sponsorship of the Committee of Public Safety led by Councilor Maria Belen Acosta.

The ordinance provides to ban “all flying balloons and sky lanterns within the territorial jurisdiction and the airspace of Davao City with the exemption of those used for research purposes in the field of science and technology and hot air balloons intended for transportation and recreation.”

According to Acosta, the law shall fine any act of intentional release of flying balloons and lighted sky lanterns with PhP3,000 for 1st offense, PhP3,500 fine for 2nd offense, and PhP5,000 for 3rd offense.

“The intentional release of balloons is those release of balloons for specific occasions,” Acosta said.

Acosta further explained that anyone who will be involved in the release of balloons shall be fined.

With the Ordinance, it is now prohibited to release balloons in the air in Davao City, specifically during burial ceremonies and other occasions, Acosta added.

Any other occasions that will include the release of balloons in the open space are also prohibited, she emphasized.

“We also have a law prohibiting us to litter so if we release a balloon in the open, it will go anywhere, whether in the canals, high power lines, or bodies of water. This is a concern of public safety as well as the environment,” Acosta said.

Acosta also pointed out that the release of sky lanterns are also banned with its threat to public safety.

“Sky lanterns are also prohibited because it is a naked flame and it may start a fire,” she said.

The said ordinance will take effect 15 days upon approval, posting, and publication and the implementing bodies are the police personnel and the City Mayor’s Office. (davaotoday.com)