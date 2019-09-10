City Council suspends session after quake strikes city

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The City Council adjourned their session Tuesday after a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental and adjacent areas including Davao City at 1:30 pm.

The Council’s session, which was the second regular session for this month, was under way for minutes when it was suspended by majority floor leader Councilor Melchor Quitain Jr who presided the session.

Quitain called for the suspension of the session after consulting with the council’s Sergeant at Arms and consideration of possible dangers as the Sangguniang Panlungsod building is more than 30 years old.

Quitain explained that the suspension of the session was part of the city’s preventive measure to ensure the safety of the people in the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Phivolcs recorded the epicenter of the quake of tectonic origin at Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, registering a magnitude of 5.8. The quake registered intensity 4 in Davao City as well as Tagum City and Panabo; .

It was observed though that people evacuated without following the earthquake drill protocol of “duck, cover and hold”.

The council was supposed to deliberate on including the Roxas Night Market as a Maximum Security Zone next to San Pedro Square, and measures to respond to the African swine flu warning.

The council was able to pass in its final reading a city ordinance increasing the retirement age of Barangay Health Workers from 60 to 65 years old.(davaotoday.com)