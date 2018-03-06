DFA’s ‘Passport on Wheels’ to cater to 4,000 applicants

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The city government here with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will offer a mobile passport application service dubbed “Passport on Wheels” (POW) on March 16-17 to cater to more passport applicants.

City Administration Officer Mary Frances Resma said they target to serve 4,000 new applicants and those who want to renew their passports during the two-day event.

Resma said they scheduled a mobile passport application during the celebration of the Araw ng Dabaw “because of the clamor of the people that there is no available schedule [until] June.”

Resma said they will submit all the applications to the foreign affairs agency for final checking on March 8.

The requirements for passport application are the following:

For new applicants:

– Accomplished application form

– Personal appearance

– Original copy of Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) authenticated Birth Certificate on security paper

– Married female applicants must also submit the original copy of PSA authenticated Marriage Contract on security paper or report of marriage

– Original and photocopy of Valid IDs

For renewal of passport applicants:

Renewal of Machine Readable Passports (Maroon), Green Passports, and any older passports

– Accomplished application form

– Personal appearance

– Original copy PSA authenticated Birth Certificate on security paper

– Married female applicants must also submit the original copy of PSA authenticated Marriage Contract on security paper or report of marriage

– Original and photocopy of Valid IDs

Renewal of ePassports

– Accomplished application form

– Personal appearance

– Current ePassport with photocopy of data page

– Original PSA authenticated documents that will support the change of name (if applicable): Marriage Contract; Annotated Birth Certificate; Annotated Marriage Contract to show annulment/divorce/court ordered instruction; or death certificate of spouse

For minor applicants:

– Accomplished application form

– Personal appearance of minor applicant and wither parent or authorized adult companion

– Original copy PSA authenticated Birth Certificate on security paper

– PAssport or valid ID of either parent

– School ID (if applicable)

The complete list of acceptable IDs is posted on the DFA’s official website.

Applicants may submit copies of requirements at Room 17, 2nd floor of the City Hall building starting on Wednesday, March 7. Applicants are also advised to bring the original copies of the requirements on the scheduled application, which will be determined upon submission of documents.

Resma said only senior citizens, pregnant women, and children below seven years old will be accepted as walk-in applicants at the DFA office on March 16 and 17.

She said the DFA will send the passports directly to the applicant’s address after 20 days. (davaotoday.com)