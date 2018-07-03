Durian production likely to increase in this year’s Kadayawan festival

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davaoeños and tourists alike can expect increased supply of durian at this year’s Kadayawan Festival.

According to Larry Miculob, chairman of the Davao Fruit Council, in 2015, said the durian production grew from 40% to as high as 70% increase this year, due in part to the recent technologies and trainings that have been adapted by durian farm owners and manufacturers here.

Miculob noted that although the production is high, there has been a reduction of durian lands as a result of rapid land use conversion of farmlands to residential areas and subdivisions.

Miculob went on to say that in addition to the being the number one supplier of durian in the country, Davao City’s produce are also sought after internationally, especially among neighboring Asian countries.

Notably, on earlier months of the year, values of durian products surged into high prices due to insufficient supply.

The Durian Council Association of Davao City, as announced by Miculob in the same press conference, will hold its second Durian Industry Summit on July 19 and 20 at World Palace Hotel, Ecoland.

The said event will be an avenue for durian growers, processors and stakeholders to discuss updates in the industry as well as recognize those practices credited for the development in the industry.

A Durian Festival is also set to take place at SM Lanang Premier around mid-August to mid-September.

In addition to durian, other Davao products such as mangosteen and cacao are also experiencing a boom in popularity among consumers.

Charita Puentespina, founder of the Puentespina Farms, said that the chocolate industry in the region is also catching up to the reputation of durian.

Puentespina Farm’s cacao beans were recognized during the 2017 International Cocoa Awards as one of the best in the world.

The Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards (BAFS) also awarded the farm with a Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) certification.

Puentespina said a House bill to name Davao as the Chocolate Capital of the country is currently being mulled.(davaotoday.com)