Flood displaces 17,000; 4 barangays under state of calamity

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Four barangays in Davao City are placed under a state of calamity after heavy rains on Wednesday caused flooding that displaced 17,000 people in the southern part of this city.

The four barangays declared under a state of calamity by the City Government of Davao are Tugbok, Talomo, Los Amigos and Wangan. Most of the houses in low lying areas in these barangays were engulfed in a waist-deep flood.

Heavy rains hit the city around 3 pm on Wednesday, brought by local thunderstorms, which caused the Talomo River to swell.

Three other barangays were also hit by the flood including Balengaeng, Calinan, and Catalunan Pequeño.

Authorities conducted rescue operations until late night to rescue families trapped in their houses in low lying areas near river banks.

The City Social Service and Development Office (CSSDO) reported that 3,559 families or around 17,000 individuals were evacuated. No casualties were reported.

According to Rodrigo Bustillo, operations officer of Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), they conducted forced evacuation around 5 pm in areas along the Talomo River after some residents failed to heed their order to evacuate.

The CDRRMO reported that the Talomo River swelled to a critical level around 7:30 pm.

Bustillo said authorities did not lack in providing early warnings so that residents could have enough time to evacuate to safety.

“[It’s] very important that residents will listen to our advisory,” Bustilllo said, explaining that they aim to have zero casualty during calamities.

Acting City Mayor Sebastian Duterte declared a suspension of Thursday’s classes in select public and private schools affected from the flood in Talomo and Tugbok.

The city government released 50 million pesos from the city’s calamity funds for assistance for the affected residents. CSSDO assistant head Marilyn Agonia said the assistance includes cash, food and non-food items, and medicine.

The city is also accepting donations from concerned individuals and groups who want to give donations such as food, clothing and other material needs.

The City Agriculturist Office is still conducting an assessment of the extent of damage in crops and livestock in this barangays. (davaotoday.com)