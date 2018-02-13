







DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Prices of flowers at Bangkerohan public market have increased by almost 100 percent on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

The price of a dozen of roses soared to P800 from the usual P500, while a two-dozen bouquet of roses reached P1,500 from P800 due to the rising demand for flowers this Valentine’s day.

A flower shop owner for eight years, Mary Joy Cañada said they get the flowers from Bukidnon province, Baguio City and as far as Ecuador.

Other popular flowers being bought for Valentine’s Day are Stargazer at P350 each; Carnation at P50 and Sunflower at P250.

A bouquet of blue roses is also available at Bangkerohan public market for only P2,000. (davaotoday.com)