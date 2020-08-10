Kadayawan 35 goes digital and retrospective

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City’s 35th anniversary of the Kadayawan Festival will go digital and retrospective this year as events are cancelled due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

This was announced during the launching event of this year’s Kadayawan on Monday, dubbed Kadayawan Digital Week 2020, that will again be spearheaded by the city government with the private sector.

This year the Kadayawan Festival will commemorate the essence of the annual celebration by highlighting the treasures of memories and events of the past Kadayawan Festival through photos and videos.

“We are not trying to celebrate but we are looking back to past years of Kadayawan celebration,” said Davao Tourism Association (DATA) head Gatchi Gatchalian.

The Kadayawan Digital Week will feature the Pag-abi sa Kadawayan Online, Kadayawan in Retrospect: A special webcast series featuring personalities sharing their memorable Kadayawan experience.

The Retrospect program will include the Best of Sayaw Kadayawan Viewing Party featuring top performance from the competitions through the years. There will also be features such as Best of Pamulak sa Kadayawan and the Best of Pitik sa Kadayawan, the Best of Hiyas ng Kadayawan Competitions, Best of Habi Kadayawan, Kadayawan Awarding Online and the Pahalipay sa Kadayawan Online: Paglaum Concert.

This year’s new competition will be the Tiktok- Indak Indak Kadayawan, Kadayawan Music Video Making which will be using Kadayawan theme songs and the MMK-X Challenge or the posting of the Most Memorable Kadayawan Experience.

The City Government will also have the Pasasalamat; Honoring the front liners on the last day of the Kadayawan Digital Week 2020.

All events will be posted live online through the Kadayawan sa Dabaw Facebook page.

Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio’s message during the launching was a call for Davawenyos to remember the challenge that the indigenous peoples are facing in this pandemic, the state of their ancestral domain, access to education, access to opportunities, and other issues.

“To make sure we are aware of these issues of our indigenous peoples, not just here in Davao because in places there is also IP’s. A celebration of IP culture here is a celebration of culture everywhere else,” Mayor Duterte-Carpio said. (davaotoday.com)