P11.3-M calamity aid to provinces approved by Davao City Council

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Another financial assistance worth P11.3 million for three calamity-stricken areas was approved by the Davao City Council.

Under suspended rules, the city council unanimously voted to approve P8.1 million for six provinces (Leyte, Capiz, Eastern Samar, Samar, Aklan, Iloilo) and seven municipalities (Medellin, Daanbantayan, Madridejos, Pandan, Libertad, Daram San Jose) affected by Typhoon Ursula that struck the country in December last year.

Another P1.2 million was allotted to earthquake-affected areas in Davao del Sur such as the municipalities of Sulop, Padada, Kiblawan and Matan-ao which will receive a total of P300,000 each.

Meanwhile, a total of P2 million cash assistance will also be given to the provinces of Batangas and Cavite for the recent eruption of the Taal volcano.

The municipalities of Padada and Matan-ao have already received financial assistance last year but, upon evaluation, the city government approved an additional fund for each municipalities.

Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, chairman of the City Council Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, said the P11.3 million assistance is the first fund approved by the city council under the Quick Reaction Fund within the city government’s calamity fund for the year 2020.

“It is a part of the Duterte doctrine to give assistance to those affected,” said Dayanghirang.

The city government of Davao has P250 million in calamity fund for the year 2020.

Last year, Davao City extended a total of P36.5 million in assistance fund under the 5% of the city government’s QRF to various calamity-stricken areas in the country.(davaotoday.com)