PHABS buses will continue to operate despite end of school year

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – There is no order from the city government to stop the implementation of the Peak Hours Augmentation Bus Services (PHABS) in the city.

This was the clarification made by Atty. Tristan Dwight Domingo, assistant city administrator in the midst of speculations the city government might stop the operations of PHABS as the school year is about to close.

PHABS service buses currently ferry passengers, especially during peak hours, to Toril and Catalunan Grande routes.

Domingo said they are still studying whether to stop or to continue the operations of PHABS after the closure of the school year.

“We will study if the high demand of passengers will prevail but if not, we will look into it if we will cease their operation in the meantime,” he said.

Domingo also told reporters that the current route of PHABS buses would be the focus of implementation when the High Priority Bus System (HPBS) program of the city government would start this year.

The HPBS program aims to modernize the transport system within Davao City.

“For PHABS, we are specifically looking at the Catalunan Grande area,” Domingo said, adding that the city government is also planning to add more routes for PHABS such as in the diversion area.

He also told reporters that there are no available city-type buses for PHABS in Mintal and Cabantian routes.

“Our request at the LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board) main office is still pending because they recommend (the use of) city-type buses. We found out that there are only limited bus companies (that manufacture) those types of buses,” Domingo said.

He added that the city government is still studying the utilization of provincial-type buses for the new routes of PHABS. (davaotoday.com)