Re-imposition of lockdown in Davao ‘fake news’, says Mayor Sara

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio dispelled a “fake” social media post that the City Government of Davao is re-imposing a lockdown after a surge of COVID-19 cases in the city.

This is in reaction to a post that had been viral last Sunday, complete with the City Government of Davao logo, announcing a “total lockdown” will be implemented starting October 29 until November, and even posted that guidelines will be announced later.

The mayor reminded during her program on DXDR Disaster Radio on Monday that the only official source of Covid-19 announcement will come from the City Government of Davao Facebook page.

“I would like to reiterate that if it is not coming from the official city government channels: social media, radio station, and our advisories and publications that we are giving to mainstream media partners, there is no truth to any information if that information does not come from our official channels,” the mayor said.

The mayor added that the decision to change the city’s quarantine status is still up to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease, which has not made an announcement.

The mayor is also reacting to recent social media posts that have been misleading the public, such as an announcement of online selling of QR codes which the city will be implementing by November.

The mayor added that the public should verify the information, confront those spreading fake information “if they are telling the truth or not” and where did the information is coming from.

COVID-19 transmissions have been on the rise in Davao City, with active cases now tallying to 837 as of October 26. (davaotoday.com)