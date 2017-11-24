DAVAO CITY, Philippines – An estimate of 800 families lost their homes on Friday, November 24, after a fire razed a residential area in Kilometer 11 Sasa, Davao City.

City Social Services and Development Office (CSSDO) head Maria Luisa Bermudo told Davao Today that the said ​the affected families were accounted in the initial count, but assessment was still ongoing.

​I​nitial investigation of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)​ said​ the fire lasted for four hours,​ ​and ​

reached fifth alarm before it was put out at around 3:15 pm.

​ A fifth alarm means the BFP’s provincial or district level operations office have to respond.

In a television interview, Fire Superintendent Honeyfritz Alagano, fire marshal of the BFP Davao said about 350 houses were gutted in the fire, while the estimated cost of damage reached P3 million.

She said no casualties or injuries were reported.

Alagano s​aid they already identified the house where the fire started but the cause of which is yet to be determined.

She added ​ that the fire fighters had difficulty in putting out the fire because the streets were narrow and fire trucks cannot enter the site.

“The fire immediately spread because the houses were made of light materials and there was strong wind,” Alagano added.

The CSSDO has put up a community kitchen in an evacuation center in Sasa to provide food for the victims.

Alagano reminded the public to make sure that electrical appliances are unplugged and gas stove valves are closed before leaving their houses.(davaotoday.com)