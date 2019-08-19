Task Force Davao declares only San Pedro Square a maximum security zone

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Task Force Davao reiterates its statement that there should be a “bible of security protocol” before the authorities can declare additional areas under the maximum security zones.

In the committee hearing of Committee on Peace and Public Safety on Monday, Task Force Davao commander Colonel Consolito Yecla said they would stick to their proposal “to only” declare San Pedro Square as the maximum-security zone for now despite recommendations to add more areas under maximum security zones in Davao City.

“Each area that we will be declaring a maximum security zone requires a very specific style of implementation,” said Col. Yecla.

In their proposal to the committee, Task Force Davao presented eight maximum security zone policy coverage such as backpacks, jackets, non-transparent water containers, vendors, non-transparent garbage bins, shrubs and plants, drone, and vehicles which they said can carry an improvised explosive device.

Task Force Davao also identified parking spaces especially for motorcycles that they said are prone for “motorcycle bombing” taking consideration of the Sulo bombing incident last ‎January 27, 2019.

The proposal also includes a separate parking area for government employees for Sangguniang Panlunsod and City Hall and common parking areas for individuals and visitors. This also includes the issuance of different parking stickers for both government employees and visitors to profile individuals parking in the vicinity.

“The parking slots shall be marked with office and plate number of both four-wheeled and motorcycles, “Yecla said.

Task Force Davao also proposes that “during off office hours, all roads surrounding the Quezon Park, Rizal Park and Centennial Park are considered no parking areas.

Yecla also clarified that despite a pronouncement from Davao City Police Office (DCPO) director Police Colonel Alexander Tagum that they already considered Roxas Night Market as one of the maximum-security zones, the Task Force Davao Commander said they would “study first and identify the possible security issues in the area.”

“There’s a lot to consider there. That’s why for now we only focus on San Pedro Square,” he added.

Last August 6, the Davao City Council passed a resolution declaring San Pedro Square a maximum security zone, which means there is controlled access through an entry point which is limited to authorized personnel and appropriate screened personnel.

Included in the protocol is the 24-hours monitoring and presence of peace-keeping forces in the area as the “pre-test” implementation in time for the celebration of the 34thKadayawan Festival.

The authorities want the Davaoeňos to practice a “Culture of Security” as a campaign on public safety and peace and order.

The San Pedro Square covers Pichon Street (Jaltan), formerly known as Magallanes Street, going to Bonifacio Monument Rotunda, C.M. Recto Street to corner Rizal Extension, Rizal Extension to corner C. Bangoy, C. Bangoy to corner San Pedro Street to corner City Hall Drive, and City Hall Drive to corner A. Pichon Street.(davaotoday.com))