‘Farm to table enterprise is best for young agri-entrepreneurs’

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A farm to table enterprise would be the best idea for young agri-entrepreneurs said John Tria, vice president of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Inc. (DCCCII) in a press briefing on Wednesday at Habi at Kape.

He said the people now has a big interest in hotel and restaurant business, citing that a farm to table experience would be ideal for that business.

“There is a growing demand for authentic food and you can only do that if you have control over your food such as your fruits and vegetables,” he said.

He cited Minkah’s kitchen, a restaurant in the city, as an example of a good farm to table business in the city. Minkah’s kitchen is known for being a healthy gourmet and organic shop.

“I believe they cultivated a market for their food,” he said.

Back in September, the DCCCII held the 20th Davao-Agri Trade Expo (DATE), a three-day event where local products are exhibited, and innovation and agricultural talks were held.

Tria said the third day was special for him because the young farmers and bloggers of the region were gathered to listen to inspiring talks from small business agri-entrepreneurs.

“These are not exactly big name business people. These are small business people who found the right formula for continuous success,” he said.

For next year’s DATE, John Tria, along with the whole DCCCII aim to widen the array of products and commodities, and add more innovation to make it a larger trade expo.(Danielle B. Fanlo/davaotoday.com)