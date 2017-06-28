City gov’t distributes 85 cattle for Paquibato farmers

Jun. 28, 2017

Photos from Davao city information office (CIO)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines—The city government of Davao distributed 85 breeding cattle to selected farmers in Paquibato District, according to the City Information Office’s dispatch on Wednesday.

The distribution of male and female cattle was in line with the Community-Based Livestock Production Project under the City Veterinarian’s Office.

Assistant City Veterinarian Dr. Esther Cherrie Rayos said it was part of the livestock restocking program which aims to help farmers augment their income and address their nutritional needs.

The distribution started on May 23 and was completed last June 20. The city government has earmarked P7.25 million for the project.

Rayos said it was also important to infuse new and young breed of cattle to prevent in-breeding that can cause genetic problems, prevent animal depletion, and to promote quality cattle meat production. (davaotoday.com)
