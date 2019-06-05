Clean up farm,poultry owner told

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A poultry farm in Dacudao, Calinan District was ordered to observe hygienic practices following the complaints from neighbors about the swarm of flies.

According to a report lodged at the Davao City Reports, complainants said their community has been infested with flies due to the unhygienic practices of a poultry farm in the place.

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office ordered the Rer Cabrera Poultry Farm “to take actions on the matter”, saying the complained swarm of flies has been going on for some time.

The said poultry farm is located at Purok 10, Barangay Dacudao, with two buildings within a 4-hectare property owned by Dr. Reuben Cabrera.

The building is said to be utilizing a tunnel ventilation system each capable of housing a flock of 35,000 birds.

According to the Barangay Secretary Roel Piquero, although there are many other poultry farms in the area, the

Rer Cabrera Poultry Farm was the nearest poultry farm from the neighborhood of the complainants.

“The owner admitted that swarm of flies exists for two weeks during the harvesting period. And according to Natalio Tabigue, the utility of the said poultry, they were applying chemicals to minimize the existence of flies but despite using it still they can’t manage the presence of flies on their poultry,” the inspection report said.

The report said, “during transporting of livestock flies might be transported to the nearby residences”.

“Some of the exhaust systems had no net that might be the entry point of the flies to the poultry building,” it said.

The farm was advised to install a net to their exhaust system to prevent flies from entering their poultry building, install fly glue or other mitigating measures to minimize the presence of flies in the area since their application of chemical was not effective, and always clean the delivery truck and cover it with net so that flies will not be transported to the nearby residences, the report said.(davaotoday.com)

