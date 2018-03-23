48-hour water supply up in some Davao areas

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Residents in some areas here should prepare for a 12-hour to 48-hour water supply interruptions as the Davao City Water District (DCWD) conducts a cleaning operation of the Talomo sump 2.

The DCWD announced that areas served by Line 2 of the Dumoy Water Supply System will experience water service interruption starting Tuesday to Thursday next week (March 27-29) due to the cleaning operation “to ensure safe and drinkable water supply”.

The agency advised the affected areas to store enough water supply.

Here are the following schedule of water service interruptions and the areas affected:

From 9:00 AM until 9:00 PM of March 27 (Tuesday)

Some Maa areas

Portion of Ma-a road (from Emerald Village to Carlos P. Garcia Highway) including Davao Riverview Village Nacilla Village Emerald Village Yñiguez Village Luzviminda Village Villa Azalea Subd., Midland Subd. DDF Bugac, Trinidad Greenhills Subd. Don Julian Village Sangilagan Village GEM Village New Argao Village St. Michael Village I & II Spring Village Metroville Subd Garzon Compound Sto. Niño Ma-a Pantinople Village Garcia Settlers Anahaw Village Dinaville Subd. Diho Village IV Salcedo Vilage JPMI Village Ma-a Peoples Village Las Terrazas Pag-asa Village Del Pilar Village Purok II-A New Washington Village NHA Ma-a Maharlika Village Green Meadows Ma-a Roldan Village Woodridge Park Subd. Ciudad Verde Subd. Southvilla Heights Monteritz Classic Estates Lower Dampa Ma-a Slaughter House Ma-a City Jail Ma-a Riverside Ma-a Riverfront Carlos P. Garcia Highway (from Shell Gas Station to Ma-a bridge)



From 9:00 AM of March 27 (Tuesday) until 9:00 AM of March 28 (Wednesday)

Entire Buhangin

Portion of Carlos P. Garcia Highway (from Ma-a bridge to San Juan Subd.) Jade Valley Subd. Juliville Subd. NCCC Relocation Tigatto area Panorama Homes Subd. Robinsons Highlands Subd. Montclair Subd. Green Heights Subd. Sandawa Village Pag-asa Village Spring Valley Subd. San Pedro Village Ladislawa Village Orange Grove Hotel Buhangin Proper Buhangin-Tigatto-Mandug Road (from J.P. Laurel Avenue to DDF Subd.) DDF Subd. Mt. Carmel, Dumanlas San Vicente Buhangin Portion of Buhangin-Cabantian Road (from crossing Milan to Emilia Homes) Bread Subd. Pioneer Subd. Carpio Subd. Sison Village Sand Village Villa Park Subd. St. Jude Buhangin Sta. Teresita Dragon Compound St. John Subd. NHA Buhangin Pareñas Compound La Verna Hills Subd. Pag-Ibig Subd. Ciudad De Esperanza Diho Village Buhangin



Some Cabantian areas

Holy Trinity Subd. Countryville Executive Homes Dela Peña Subd., BACAHOA Subd. Victor Homes Emilia Homes and immediate environs



Some Poblacion areas

Left portion of Quirino (if going to J.P. Laurel Avenue) Madapo Hills Don Isidro Village Everly Hills Subd. Bankerohan Public Market Fr. Selga St. Malvar St. F. Torres St. Barangays 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, & 13 Bacaca Road El Rio Vista Rolling Hills Subd. San Antonio Village Riverview Village Marfori Heights I & II Napaka Village Doña Vicenta Village I & II Awhag Village Mineral Village Garden Park Village Davao Medical School Foundation EMP Village I & II Diho Subd. III San Rafael Village Ledesma Subd. Fatima Village Monfort Village Circumferential Road Stella Maris Homeowners Assn.



J.P. Laurel Avenue (from Durian Hotel to Davao-Agusan Road)

Sto. Niño Hillside Subd. SAGADA Village Leonora Village Garcia Heights NCCC Housing San Antonio Bajada Hilltop Village Morning Side Subd. De Jesus Subd. DLPC, back of DLPC Abreeza Mall Villa Margarita Hotel Roadway Inn Regina Compound Regino Compound Consuegra Compound Penera Compound Doña Milagros Village Rivera Village Southern Philippines Medical Center Aquino Subd. Margarita Village DCWD Hillside Subd. Bloomfields Subd. Jereza Subd. Lanang Executive Homes Lulu Subd.



Portion of Cabaguio Avenue (from DECO Machine Shop to J. P. Laurel Avenue)

RGA Village Cory Aquamarine Palm Village Sarphil Subd. Park View Avenue SOS Village YCF Village Freedom Settlers Village



From 9:00 AM of March 27 (Tuesday) until 9:00 PM of March 28 (Wednesday)

Some Angliongto / Mamay Road areas

Belisario Heights Diamond Village I & II Liceralde Village JLA Subd. St. Anthony Village Mamay Village Roseville Subd. Victoria Heights Vincent Heights Leah Subd. Damosa Fairlanes



Some Lanang, Pampanga, & Sasa areas

SM Lanang Premier Grand Regal Hotel Davao-Agusan Road (from Lanang to Km. 12 Sasa) Insular Village I & II Doña Pilar Village Doña Paz Village Southern Homes Hacienda Village Old Airport Road Ramos Village Villa De Davao Subd. Pampanga Urban Homeowners



From 9:00 AM of March 27 (Tuesday) until 9:00 AM of March 29 (Thursday)

Some elevated areas of Lanang, Pampanga, Sasa, and Panacan

Doña Asuncion Subd. Summerhill Village Guadalupe Village Fortune Executive Homes Nova Tierra Village Belen Homes Pampanga Executive Homes San Roque Village Don Lorenzo Homes Bolton Village Doña Aurelia Village Lougemar Village Marla Compound Doña Salud Bel-Air Subd. Crystal Meadows Tierra Verde Village EMI Ville Homes Empress Subd. Landmark III Portville San Juan Village Vista Verde I & II Camp Catitipan AFP Mutual Homes Davao International Airport



