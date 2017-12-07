DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Passing through Davao City would mean a dead end for transporters of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Thursday, December 7, said with the city’s existing ordinance on firecrackers, there shall be no transport or passage of any firecracker and pyrotechnic devices in Davao City.

The City Ordinance No. 060-02 of 2002, strictly prohibits the manufacture, sale, distribution, possession, or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices and other similar devices and explosives within the territorial jurisdiction of the city.

Since the ordinance does not allow exemption for “those for transporting only”, Duterte stressed that it is prohibited.

“So it is not allowed to pass here in the City of Davao,” Duterte said in a press conference at the City Mayor’s Office.

On November 29, Police Superintendent Cydric Earl Tamayo, chief of the Police Regional Office 11- Regional Civil Security Unit (PRO 11 –RCSU) said firecracker traders from other neighboring areas have asked the office to allow passage of the items in Davao City, but he insisted that they should follow the city’s ordinance.

“With the power of the local executive, we will observe that,” Tamayo said.

Tamayo told Davao Today that RCSU will not issue “permits to transport firecrackers” passing Davao City to authorized firecracker dealers and retailers. (davaotoday.com)