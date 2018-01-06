DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The Collection District XII (CD XII) has recorded the highest annual collection in 2017 with P2.8 billion exceeding its target.

In a statement, the Bureau of Customs said CD XII, which includes the Port of Davao and the Sub-Ports of Dadiangas, Parang and Mati, collected a total of P2,833,360,494 surplus or 20.84 percent of its target collection of P13.5 billion.

District Collector Erastus Austria said the Port of Davao has met and exceeded its target collection previously, but last year’s surplus collection was the highest in 90 years.

“CD XII doubled its previous, highest surplus in the past five years which was in 2014 at P1,238,710,000. And compared to its collection in 2016, CD XII increased its surplus by fivefold. Its 2016’s annual surplus was 511,863,613.07 or 4.50 percent of its P11,374,671,017 target,” Austria said in a statement.

He said the performance was the result of the extensive trainings and seminars that boosted the port personnel’s development.

He recognized the cooperation of the Port’s importers and exporters and vowed to continue its “level of excellence” in this year’s collection.(davaotoday.com)