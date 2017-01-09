DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Some 3,800 teachers who recently passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers last September 28, 2016 took their oath as professional teachers.

LET passers from different areas of Davao region were present during the 30th oath taking ceremony held at the University of Mindanao’s Matina Campus on Monday, Jan 9.

Councilor Pilar Braga, one of the board members of UM and chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Education reminded the newly licensed teachers on the primary objective of education which is the formation of the pasture of the students.

“For what’s good is a man or woman of intellect if its heart is made of stone? So the intellect of the education of the mind and education of the heart must come together to become a teacher,” she said during her speech.

Braga encouraged newly licensed teachers to not only settle after passing the LET but to strive for excellence.

“We cannot achieve excellence overnight. There must be continuing study, development and training because you have the privilege to touch the lives of students,” she said.

Joanne Villarba, a newly licensed teacher who ranked top nine in the recent LET and now teaching in a progressive school for toddlers here said she would work hard to achieve excellence and pass it on to students.

“After the oath taking, this summer I am planning to take up my masters degree on special education since I took up early childhood. I also want to continue further studies for my profession,” she said.

Meanwhile, Braga encouraged newly licensed teachers especially Lumad teachers to serve their tribes.

“We really have to teach and train Lumad teachers because it would be easier for them to teach in their own community, they don’t have to go anywhere,” she said.

Braga said they will give P5 million for indigenous people’s education this year.Education Secretary Leonor Briones announced last year that 251 new public schools will be build in indigenous people communities in Mindanao. The Department of Education will also deploy 583 teachers. (davaotoday.com)