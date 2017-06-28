DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The city government granted full scholarship to 18 Davaoeños who qualified to go to law school under its scholarship program, the Educational Benefit System Unit (EBSU).

In a dispatch from the City Information Office on Thursday, City Mayor’s Office chief-of-staff lawyer Raul Nadela Jr said the scholars may enroll in any of the three law schools in the city namely Ateneo de Davao University, University of Mindanao, and Jose Maria College.

The city government has allocated P15 million for law school and medical school scholarships. The city has made available 40 slots for law school scholars and 40 slots for medical school scholars.

Nadela said the aspiring scholars should meet all the scholarship requirements, including good grades in college and a certification from the City Social Services and Development Office that the applicant is an indigent.

All scholars who have gained acceptance in any of the said law schools will be entitled to free tuition fee in full and will receive P8,000 as book allowance.(davaotoday.com)