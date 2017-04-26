Groups invite Duterte to discuss labor, urban issues

DAVAO CITY, Philippines–Urban group Kadamay and labor union Kilusang Mayo Uno are expecting to meet Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in a public dialogue on April 30, a day before the National Labor Day.

Dubbed as “Konsultahang Bayan,” both groups will table their issues and concerns on labor, urban poor issues as they pressed for free public housing and end of labor contractualization.

“We received Pres. Duterte’s invitation, through Labor Usec. Joel Maglungsod, to a dialogue with labor groups in Davao on May 1. We honor the invitation but it would coincide with our Labor Day commemoration of the 100th year of the October Revolution here in Manila,” said Elmer “Ka Bong” Labog, KMU Chairperson in a statement sent to media on Tuesday.

“Instead, we graciously invite Pres. Duterte to address thousands of labor groups and poor families on April 30 to discuss with them burning issues on unemployment, wage, contractualization and mass housing,” he added.

The public dialogue will be held in Quezon City and is expected to draw at least 30,000 participants who are members of labor unions and urban poor organizations from Manila and Bulacan. Legislators, public officials, advocacy groups and concerned agencies are also invited to attend, according to Labog.

Meanwhile, Kadamay Chairperson Gloria Arellano said that the April 30 “Konsultahang Bayan” will be a public consultation wherein “poor families and families of workers will be given the opportunity to air out their concerns and affirm collective action on how to bring these to the attention of the government.”

“Bukas po ito para sa lahat ng mga manggagawa at maralita. Ipakita po natin ang ating pagkakaisa, a kinabukasan ay sama-samang magmartsa sa Pandaigdigang Araw ng Paggawa [ This is open to all workers and poor. Let us show our unity and the following day, we will march together to celebrate the National Labor Day],”Arellano said.

The 30,000-strong contingent of the “Konsultahang Bayan” is also slated to hold a vigil in Quezon City on April 30. They are set to march to Liwasang Bonifacio the next day, May 1, to participate in the KMU-led Labor Day commemoration. (davaotoday.com)