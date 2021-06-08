3 BPOs under lockdown as 403 test positive for COVID-19

DAVAO CITY – The City Health Office revealed one business processing outsourcing (BPO) company had 403 employees tested positive for coronavirus after undergoing surveillance swabbing.

The said BPO is now under lockdown and its staff are now under the city’s treatment facilities. This was revealed by Davao City Assistant City Health Officer Dr. Marjorie Culas in a virtual presser Monday.

“Adunay usa ka BPO company nga ang ilang surveillance 1,000 tested, naa kitay 403 nga nagpositive that is very very high already, (This BPO company had their surveillance swab and of 1,000 tested, 403 tested positive),” Dr. Culas said.

Dr. Culas noted that the BPO industry is the most affected establishments from the coronavirus in the city in the past week as three companies were among the 26 establishments locked down by the city.

“11 BPO companies have already positive cases,” she added.

Other establishments under lockdown include government offices, banks, food, and non-food establishments and a church after recording high Covid-19 transmissions.

Davao Today obtained a list of establishments under lockdown, which included Alorica IT Park in Matina, Teleperformance in SM Annex Ecoland and two offices of VXI Global Holdings in Felcris Centrale and SM Annex Ecoland.

Culas also said that the current daily attack rate is now 8.34 percent or 8 individuals infected by Covid-19 per 100,000 populations in the last 14 days.

The Department of Health Region XI reported that as of June 6, 2021, there are already 4,851 active cases in the entire region of which 2,460 or half of the active cases are in Davao City alone.

Based on their data, there are 84.7 percent or 3,888 patients who are asymptomatic, followed by mild cases with 12.4 percent or 568 percent and severe cases make up 2.5 percent or 115 cases. There are 10 persons who are under critical care.

The city is now placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from June 5 to 20 to limit public activities and movements to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases.