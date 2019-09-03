Anti-dengue drive successfully lowers dengue occurrences

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) Region 11 noted a 27% reduction of dengue cases in the Region compared to the previous month.

Based on the DOH data presented during a media forum at the Department of Health regional office yesterday, dengue cases in Davao Region has gone down to 993 from 1264 cases in July this year.

“As of August 30, there has been a 27% reduction of the cases compared to the previous month,” Engr. Antonietta Ebol, Dengue Prevention Control Program Coordinator of DOH 11 said.

According to the DOH, for the said period, Compostela Valley recorded 96 cases, Davao City has 627 cases with 1 death, Davao del Norte has 101 cases with 1 death, Davao del Sur has 62 cases with 1 death, Davao Occidental has 3 cases with 1 death while Davao Oriental has 104 cases with 2 deaths.

The deaths totaled to 6 in August, while in July there were 15 deaths.

“Right now, we have an ongoing assessment for dengue preparedness and response. We have dispatched a team in Davao City in the hotspot areas,” Ebol updated.

She added that 3,000 kits of NH1 Dengue Rapid Test Kits are expected to arrive within the week.

Ebol also said they have already dispatched the mosquito nets to the hotspot barangays as well as to the provinces.

There are 30 hotspot barangays in the City but those with higher cases include Buhangin, Talomo North, Talomo Central, Talomo South, and Agdao.

Dr. Annabelle Yumang, the Regional Director of DOH Davao Region said they relaunched a campaign to curb the dengue cases following the declaration of the national dengue epidemic last August 6.

“We also relaunched the 4 o’clock habit so we hope that this will be continued by the community,” Yumang said. (davaotoday.com)